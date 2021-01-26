Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $220.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $195.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCTY. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $198.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.09. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $8,158,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,245,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total value of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,035 shares of company stock worth $81,115,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

