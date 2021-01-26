PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $282.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $235.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $247.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after buying an additional 375,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,778 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

