PayPie (PPP) Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 44.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $108.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00071615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.84 or 0.00853750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.57 or 0.04415831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017584 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

