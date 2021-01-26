Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 10,116 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,919. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

