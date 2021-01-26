Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases 3,486 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.19. 1,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,782. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average is $83.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

