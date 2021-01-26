Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases 5,759 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.8% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $96.52. 28,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,195. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

