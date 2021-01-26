PEAKDEFI Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $195,537.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $20.22 million and $195,537.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000819 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.22 or 0.00836003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.72 or 0.04380703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017550 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

