Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.46

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 4193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter.

About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

