Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

