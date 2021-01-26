Pendal Group Limited Invests $236,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,376,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,751,461.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total transaction of $1,967,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $64,263,315. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TDG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.56.

Shares of TDG opened at $560.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $601.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.76. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.