Pendal Group Limited Invests $302,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

