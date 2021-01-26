Pendal Group Limited Invests $365,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $33,783,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 1,526.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,876,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,527 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 3,117.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,398 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $17,864,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 7.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,306 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,899 shares of company stock worth $711,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

NYSE:HBI opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

