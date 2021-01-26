Pendal Group Limited Makes New Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,501,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock worth $6,215,136 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VAC opened at $137.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.46 and a 200-day moving average of $109.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $157.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Truist increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.63.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

