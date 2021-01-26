Pendal Group Limited Makes New Investment in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 34.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 164.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

