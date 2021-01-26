Pendal Group Limited Purchases Shares of 1,400 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $213.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $222.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

