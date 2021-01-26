Pendal Group Limited Takes $268,000 Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $198.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.48, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,082,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $32,862.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,623.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 446,035 shares of company stock valued at $81,115,746. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

