Pendal Group Limited Takes $283,000 Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,249,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 25.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 268,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 53,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.84.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $112.14 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $118.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $186,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $613,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

