Pendal Group Limited Takes Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

