Pendal Group Limited Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $161.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

