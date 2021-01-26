Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Position Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,010 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PENN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,672,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

