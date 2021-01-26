PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Trimmed by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

