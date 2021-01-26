PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.0% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,691,000 after purchasing an additional 168,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

