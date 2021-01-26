PerkinElmer (PKI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. PerkinElmer has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.60-3.00 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $2.60-3.00 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PerkinElmer to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.38. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $1.2144 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,678.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

