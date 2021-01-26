Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (IL0A.L) (LON:IL0A) Shares Gap Down to $0.81

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (IL0A.L) (LON:IL0A) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.78. Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (IL0A.L) shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a market cap of £3.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.58.

About Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (IL0A.L) (LON:IL0A)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding.

