Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) vs. Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Pervasip’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumen Technologies $22.40 billion 0.56 -$5.27 billion $1.32 8.63 Pervasip N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pervasip has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumen Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lumen Technologies and Pervasip, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumen Technologies 5 5 2 0 1.75 Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $10.31, indicating a potential downside of 9.48%. Given Lumen Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than Pervasip.

Risk & Volatility

Lumen Technologies has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pervasip has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Pervasip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumen Technologies 6.05% 12.10% 2.55% Pervasip N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lumen Technologies beats Pervasip on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc., a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer. It offers IP and data services, including VPN data network, Ethernet, internet protocol (IP), and content delivery services. Lumen Technologies, Inc. also offers transport and infrastructure services comprising high bandwidth optical networks; unlit optical fiber networks, and related professional and management services; private line services, a direct circuit or channel specifically dedicated for connecting two or more organizational sites; colocation and data center services; and consulting services, which include network management, installation and maintenance of data equipment, and building of proprietary fiber-optic broadband networks for government and business customers. In addition, the company provides voice and collaboration services, including primary rate interface service, local inbound service, switched one-plus, toll free, long distance, and international services; and voice over internet protocol services, as well as satellite television services under DIRECTV name. Further, it offers IT and managed service that include network, hosting, public and private cloud, and other IT services, as well as intuitive management tools. Additionally, the company is involved in leasing and subleasing of space. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 4.7 million broadband subscribers. The company was formerly knowen as CenturyLink, Inc. and changed its name to Lumen Technologies, Inc. in September 2020. Lumen Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

