PFG Advisors Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $36,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $201.29. 56,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

