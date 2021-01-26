PFG Advisors Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of XAR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,390. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.15. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $122.33.

