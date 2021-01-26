PFG Advisors Increases Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 119.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,644,000 after acquiring an additional 108,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,881,000 after acquiring an additional 123,951 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 58,419 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.28. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,309. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $73.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.19.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

