PFG Advisors Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.