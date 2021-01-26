PFG Advisors Purchases 1,391 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 149,086 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.54. 656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $210.49.

