PFG Advisors Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $482.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,568. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $516.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 85.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

