Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.80

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema in Europe, the United States, Israel, and South Korea.

