Phoneum Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Phoneum token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a total market cap of $95,476.42 and $556.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoneum has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.63 or 0.00842264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.94 or 0.04433926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Phoneum Token Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io.

Phoneum Token Trading

Phoneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

