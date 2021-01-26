PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and traded as high as $9.11. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 107,446 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 540,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 60,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,939 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,207 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

