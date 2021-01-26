Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 489,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,599 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Citigroup by 26.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 68.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,402,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 975,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,359,541. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $80.76. The company has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

