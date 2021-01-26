Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $24.05 Million Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,676 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $24,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.64. 412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,538. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

