Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $38.94 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $38,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cummins by 31.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $246.57. 2,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.30.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

