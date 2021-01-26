Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 7,237 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $32,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Motco increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,228,643 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.61.

