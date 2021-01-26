Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,627 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 639,375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,216,000 after buying an additional 138,846 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,547,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.90. 18,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

