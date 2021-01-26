Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 24,947 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,947 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $45,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,958,000 after purchasing an additional 161,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,132,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,991,000 after purchasing an additional 185,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Raymond James upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.09. 3,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average is $145.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at $117,000,932.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

