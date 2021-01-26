Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,617 shares during the period. Seagen comprises 1.2% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $61,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,747,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $9,760,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,145 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,846. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGEN. JMP Securities upped their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.19 and its 200 day moving average is $176.95.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

