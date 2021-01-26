Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Position Trimmed by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNW. Bank of America lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

