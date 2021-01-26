Piper Sandler Comments on National Bank Holdings Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%.

Several other research firms have also commented on NBHC. TheStreet upgraded National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $290,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,649.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $40,275.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,574.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 674.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in National Bank by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Bank by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in National Bank by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

