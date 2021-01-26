Piper Sandler Upgrades FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) to “Overweight”

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FVCB. TheStreet upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.38.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $63,881.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,565.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

