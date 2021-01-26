Pitney Bowes (PBI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBI opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -53.78 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

