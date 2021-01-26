PL Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,180 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Bank by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 60,737 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Bank by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Bank by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $183.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.91.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Bank will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

