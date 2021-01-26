Planning Directions Inc. Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.0% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,634,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,158,000 after purchasing an additional 900,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,391,000 after purchasing an additional 182,094 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,658,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,021,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,102,000.

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.17. 130,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,704. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.70 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.557 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

