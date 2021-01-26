PlayGame (PXG) Reaches Market Cap of $47,034.13

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $47,034.13 and $269.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars.

