Plexus Holdings plc (POS.L) (LON:POS) Trading Up 1.4%

Plexus Holdings plc (POS.L) (LON:POS)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.44 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.24). 30,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 31,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Plexus Holdings plc (POS.L) Company Profile (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It principally markets POS-GRIP, a patented method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealing, which includes deforming one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

