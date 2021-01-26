Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of PSTV opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

